Valerie Bertinelli is celebrating the fact that her divorce from Tom Vitale has been finalized.

The "One Day at a Time" and "Hot in Cleveland" actress, 62, took to Twitter on Tuesday to declare Nov. 22 as the "second best day of my life."

"I'm at the airport, about to go see Wolfie," she said in a video, referring to her son Wolfgang Van Halen. "My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed. On 11/22/22, I am officially f****** divorced. Happily divorced. God. Finally. It's finally over. Yes!"

11.22.22 second best day of my life pic.twitter.com/Il73nVoP9A — valerie bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) November 23, 2022

ABC News has reviewed legal documents confirming that the dissolution of the former couple's marriage was signed by a judge on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Bertinelli and Vitale became engaged in May 2010 and were married on New Year's Day 2011.