Vanessa Hudgens is slamming the paparazzi for violating her family's privacy after she welcomed her first child.
The former "High School Musical" star and husband Cole Tucker were photographed leaving the hospital earlier this week with their newborn.
Taking to her Instagram story on July 4, Hudgens wrote, "We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media."
She added, "Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy."
Hudgens first announced her pregnancy in grand fashion, attending the 2024 Oscars red carpet, where she revealed her baby bump.
"I clearly have a lot to be excited for," she said at the time.
The actress and singer married Tucker in December 2023 during a private ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, with family and friends.