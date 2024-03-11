Vanessa Hudgens stepped out at the Vanity Fair after-party following the 2024 Oscars on Sunday night.

The actress wore a look styled by Jason Bolden, a sheer black off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and attached cape by Alberta Ferretti. She paired the look with gold dangly earrings.

It was a big night for Hudgens, who co-hosted the Oscars red carpet pre-show leading up to the ceremony. During the pre-show, she revealed that she is expecting.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"I clearly have a lot to be excited for," she said.

Hudgens' co-host, Julianne Hough, congratulated her on her pregnancy, as did several stars Hudgens interviewed Sunday night, including America Ferrera.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The actress also showed off her pregnancy as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

At the end of the night, Hudgens took to Instagram to share photos of her Oscars red carpet look, a black gown by Vera Wang.

"Oscar's 2024! One for the books," she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, many of her friends and fellow celebrities congratulated her, including Jenna Dewan, who wrote, "Gorgeous mama !!" and Alexandra Shipp, who wrote, "YAAAAAAS!!! 😍"

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

This will be Hudgens' first child with husband Cole Tucker, a shortstop and outfielder for the Seattle Mariners.

The couple got engaged in Paris in February 2023 after three years of dating. They announced the news of their engagement on social media at the time.

"YES. We couldn't be happier," they wrote in the caption of a joint Instagram post with a heart emoji.

Later that year, in December, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, with family and friends.