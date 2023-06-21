Actress Viola Davis penned a sweet, but powerful note on Wednesday to celebrate her husband of two decades, Julius Tennon.
The EGOT winner took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the two throughout the years.
“We've seen the loss of family members and held each other up. We've had accolades, triumphs, joy, grief, exhaustion and still I feel your grip,” Davis wrote in part of her caption.
Davis met Tennon, an actor and television producer, in 1999 on the set of the CBS television drama series “City of Angeles.” The two were married in 2003 and Davis became the stepmother to Tennon’s two other children from previous relationships.
The couple adopted a daughter, Genesis, in 2011, and in the same year co-founded a production company JuVee Productions, which helped produce the acclaimed 2022 film “ The Woman King,” in which Davis starred as the lead.
Reflecting on the course of two decades, Davis wrote on Instagram that the two have been “through fire and brimstone” but “have held on together” and “to each other.”
“Understanding no matter what, the promise is to not let go,” she wrote. “To the end my love.”