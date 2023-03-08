A new clip for Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's upcoming film "Murder Mystery 2" has arrived.

The first look, released Wednesday, features the duo back as Nick and Audrey Spitz, arriving on a private island for the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar).

"Did we die? Are we in heaven right now?" Sandler's character Nick asks in the clip.

The Maharaja and his fiancee Claudette (played by Mélanie Laurent) greet them upon their arrival, with Claudette telling Audrey, "You are even more beautiful than Vikram described," greeting her and Nick with several kisses.

Audrey playfully puts a stop to things as Claudette continues kissing her husband.

In the upcoming sequel, Nick and Audrey have become full-time detectives and are once again met with trouble when their billionaire friend is kidnapped for ransom as his wedding celebrations begin, according to the movie's official synopsis.

The trailer for "Murder Mystery 2" was released in January.

The Jeremy Garelick-directed film also stars Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith and more.