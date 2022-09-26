"Addams Family" fans were treated to the appearance of a beloved character in a new clip from the upcoming spin-off series, "Wednesday."

In the clip, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) discovers that Thing, a disembodied hand who lives with the Addams, has joined her at Nevermore Academy, where she has been sent by her family after proving she doesn't exactly fit in with her local school.

Wednesday, under the assumption that her parents Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) have sent Thing to spy on her, gives her friend an ultimatum.

"The way I see it, you have two options. Option one, I lock you in here for the rest of the semester and you go slowly insane trying to claw your way out, ruining your nails and your smooth, supple skin -- and we both know how vain you are," she says, placing Thing in a desk drawer. "Option two, you pledge your undying loyalty to me."

Having been threatened numerous times already -- Wednesday tells Thing she is "not above breaking a few fingers" -- Thing decides to join forces with Wednesday.

"Our first order of business is to escape this teenage purgatory," she tells Thing, who seemingly asks her if she has thought of how to go about doing that. "Of course I have a plan -- and it begins now."