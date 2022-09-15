Wendy Williams is taking some time to focus on her health.

The media maven has entered a wellness facility "to manage her overall health issues," her publicist Shawn Zanotti said in a statement to ABC News.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" Zanotti said. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images, FILE Wendy Williams is seen out on July 13, 2021 in New York City.

The news comes amid Williams' longstanding health issues, which include Graves' disease -- an "autoimmune disease that leads to a generalized overactivity of the entire thyroid gland," according to the American Thyroid Association -- and lymphedema, the build-up of fluid when the lymph system is damaged or blocked, which can cause swelling in the legs and arms, according to the National Cancer Institute.

In an effort to help manage these concerns, the longtime talk show host stepped away from her eponymous talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show," in September 2021, ahead of its 13th season.