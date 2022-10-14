With "Sister Act 3" officially on the way, Whoopi Goldberg is opening up on who she'd like to see in the film.

Goldberg, who starred in the original 1992 comedy film, spoke about the highly anticipated upcoming film while appearing on Thursday's episode of Comedy Central's "Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God."

"Yes, it is happening," she said. "You know, it takes everything a very long time, but we should get the script by the end of this month."

The actor, comedian, and television personality went on to reveal who she'd like to cast in the film, naming Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj.

"I want everybody," Whoopi said. "I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun."

At its 2020 Investor Day, The Walt Disney Company confirmed "Sister Act 3" was in the works, with Goldberg and Tyler Perry both producing.

"Sister Act" burst on to the scene in 1992 and became one of the most successful comedies of the '90s. Its sequel "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" came a year later. Goldberg, a winner of the coveted EGOT status -- with Emmy, Grammy, Oscars, and Tony awards -- starred in both films.