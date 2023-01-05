Witney Carson is excited to become a mother of two.

In a video shared on Instagram Wednesday, the "Dancing With the Stars" pro revealed that she and her husband Carson McAllister are having a boy.

"Our second blessing," Carson wrote in the caption with a blue butterfly emoji.

Carson, who is already mother to son Leo, 2, announced that she was expecting her second child with McAllister in November on "DWTS."

"I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2," she said at the time. "I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I'm very blessed."

Carson told "Good Morning America" after the "DWTS" season 31 finale that her "DWTS" partner Wayne Brady was one of the first people to know that she was pregnant.

"He really looked out for me," Carson said.

"It was really hard to keep it from people who were around me a lot because I was really sick so I would go throw up here and there," she added. "I think just besides the nausea, just trying to hide the bump -- it's my second kid, so I'm showing a lot more -- but it was great to announce it on a show I grew up on."

The "DWTS" pro welcomed her son Leo on Jan. 3, 2021. Two months after giving birth, she shared in a Q&A on her Instagram story that she had COVID-19 when her son was born.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE In this Nov. 20, 2022, file photo, Witney Carson attends the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

In another video, Carson also shared that childbirth was one of the "hardest and best day of our lives." She said that she was in labor for 24 hours and had to have an unexpected cesarean section after two and a half hours of pushing.

Carson's "DWTS" family flooded the comments section of her video this week, expressing their shared joy over the new baby.

"Can't wait to meet you baby boy," fellow dance pro Lindsay Arnold wrote.