Wynonna Judd is giving fans an update on her mental health more than nine months after her mother's death.

The "No One Else on Earth" singer, 58, took to TikTok on Tuesday to address a fan's comment that she "doesn't appear well."

Naomi Judd, mother of Wynonna and sister Ashley Judd as well as one-half of country music duo The Judds with Wynonna, died by suicide in April 2022 at 76.

Fernando Leon/Getty Images Wynonna Judd performing onstage during the Thundergong! Benefit Concert at the Uptown Theater, Nov. 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Wynonna began by saying, "I have heard some of the comments, and the first thought that I had was, opinions and buttholes. And then I realized people are genuinely concerned, so I want to respond to that piece."

"I am working so hard on my mental, physical and spiritual well-being. I have a great team and I'm really blessed," she continued. "And I'm broken and I'm working really hard at self-care -- which is not selfish, it's sacred."

Wynonna explained that while she has a "very full schedule," she also takes time off to "be on the farm and to walk in the woods and take the dogs," noting that "tonight is Mexican night, we're playing games and it's family."

"So I'm OK," she added. "The last thing I'll say is, you can't keep a good woman down for too long."

In May 2022, a month after her mother's death, Wynonna opened up in an Instagram post about how her mom's death was affecting her and how she was focusing on healing, saying, "This cannot be how The Judds story ends."

The post ended with a message to fans -- and seemingly as a reminder to herself -- to not be afraid to "reach out for help."