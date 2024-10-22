"Yellowstone" fans: war is coming.
That's the takeaway from the new trailer to the fifth season of the series, which teases scheming, murder, mayhem and more.
"Everyone's forgotten who runs this valley," Kevin Costner's John Dutton declares in the clip. "It's time to remind them."
Another scene shows Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton saying, "Our family's legacy needs this ranch." Her husband, Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler, replies, "Then I'll protect it with my life."
Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton is seen following him starting impeachment proceedings against his governor dad earlier in season 5, with Dawn Olivieri's Sarah Atwood telling him, "Old lions die in the jaws of younger lions, and you are the younger lion."
Whatever lies ahead, it's not just politics: John's loyal son Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) takes a blood oath with Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), the Native American power player.
"We are brothers now," Rainwater tells the younger Dutton.
To that end, we see a large gathering of men on horseback, including Rainwater's right-hand man Mo (Mo Brings Plenty), his face covered in warpaint.
Costner bookends the trailer, saying, "This war is just beginning."
Beth replies, "The only thing left to do is kill as much as you can before they kill you."
The new season is set to debut Nov. 10 on Paramount+.