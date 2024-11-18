Rose Oliva waited 100 1/2 years to meet her twin great-grandsons.
Oliva's priceless reaction to meeting the newest members of her family was captured on video and shared on TikTok, where it has gone viral.
"I'm your great-grandma," Oliva, born March 24, 1924, says in the video to her great-grandsons, Anthony Leonard and Dominic Michael, born Nov. 7, 2024.
"It's been so long since I've seen a small baby," Oliva says about the twins, who were four days old when she met them.
The video of the sweet first meeting was shared on TikTok on Nov. 13 by Alexa Caradimitropoulo, one of Oliva's grandchildren.
"It was the most special thing in the world," Caradimitropoulo told "Good Morning America." "My grandma was always an 'older grandma.' She had my mom at 45 years old, so to think she is around to see the next generation of babies is the biggest blessing, and I truly believe that they are the reason she is still going strong."
In addition to Anthony and Dominic, Oliva also has two more great-grandchildren, ages 3 and 1, according to Caradimitropoulo.
"They give her so much happiness and purpose," she said.