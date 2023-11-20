Robyn Roberts, a 63-year-old grandmother of 33 and great-grandmother of 12, solidified the idea of education as a lifelong pursuit this weekend by receiving a diploma from Southern New Hampshire University.

"I have finished something I started that is absolutely amazing, and I feel amazing," Roberts said in an interview with the university that was shared with "Good Morning America."

Roberts said the idea to pursue a college degree was spurred by a challenge from her grandson, who told her in high school, "I'll do it if you do it," according to Roberts. The competition then escalated to a GPA contest, a match Roberts said she won.

Roberts, who graduated with a degree in business administration, turns 64 next month and plans to attend law school, after which she hopes to provide support to survivors of abuse, according to the university.

"64 is the year of new beginnings," she said. "If all goes well, by the time I turn 67, I'll be a lawyer."

Roberts and her husband own a trucking business that transports hazardous materials and government equipment, according to the university.

Roberts hopes to become a lawyer and help victims of abuse. Courtney Lawson for Southern New Hampshire University

Roberts expressed appreciation for SNHU for allowing her to complete her degree in a manner consistent with running a business.

"I did 90% of my studies from inside my semi-truck," said Roberts, who worked on assignments in rest areas while on the road.

Robyn Roberts, 63, graduated this weekend from Southern New Hampshire University with a degree in business administration. Courtney Lawson for Southern New Hampshire University

The multitasking will not stop with graduation. Roberts stopped to deliver a load in Dover, Delaware, on her way to the event, and will make stops in New York and Arkansas this week before arriving back in her home city of Las Vegas in order to cook a Thanksgiving dinner for 38 people.

The newly degreed great-grandmother of 12 runs a trucking business with her husband in Las Vegas. Tim Roberts

Roberts also noted she has the same name, though spelled differently, as "Good Morning America" co-host Robin Roberts, and expressed congratulations to Roberts on her recent wedding.

"It is so good to share such a great name with such a great lady," she said.