Sydney and Trevor Melton and their baby girl are now internet darlings, having gone viral on TikTok after their neighbor Katie Newton shared a heartwarming video of Sydney Melton's pregnancy updates on her Ring doorbell camera.

When Sydney Melton was nearing her due date of March 21, she started sharing quick updates with Newton via her doorbell camera. For 10 days, it was simply a "still pregnant" update until the end, when she and her husband arrived home with their little one in a car seat.

Sydney and Trevor Melton shared pregnancy updates with their neighbor Katie Brooke Newton through Newton’s home doorbell camera. Newton’s TikTok video of the updates has since gone viral. Courtesy of Katie Brooke Newton

"When she started giving the pregnancy updates, I was like, 'Oh, this is amazing.' And I want these [updates], like I'm invested. So I had texted her and I was like, 'Please keep doing those. These are amazing,'" Newton told "Good Morning America."

A montage of the Meltons' pregnancy updates, gathered in a 44-second long video, has since gathered a staggering 32 million views since Newton shared it on April 2.

The Meltons, who wish to keep their child's face and name private, said they were happy to share with Newton.

Trevor and Sydney Melton with their baby girl and their neighbor Katie Brooke Newton. Courtesy of Trevor and Sydney Melton and Katie Brooke Newton

"As we were coming home from the hospital, I was thinking like, 'Oh, we're gonna go up the stairs and this is our one chance to like, to show off the baby,'" Trevor Melton recalled.

"I didn't expect Trevor to say anything," Sydney Melton added. "So it just ended kind of perfectly," she said of how the pregnancy updates ended.

Sydney Melton gives her baby girl a kiss on her forehead. Courtesy of Trevor and Sydney Melton

Trevor Melton holds his baby girl near a window. Courtesy of Trevor and Sydney Melton

Even though the Meltons aren't active on social media, they decided with Newton to go ahead and share their happy news online.

"The point of the video was to share the joy that we had with Katie and the viral video is a chance for people to get a window into that joy that we have," Trevor Melton said.

Sydney and Trevor Melton welcomed their baby girl on March 31. Courtesy of Trevor and Sydney Melton

Newton, who said she watched the final pregnancy update multiple times, said she edited the montage together that same day the Meltons came home.

Now that Newton's video has melted the internet's collective heart, the Meltons said they're touched and overwhelmed by the attention it has received.

"I was just flabbergasted, just like totally blown away," Trevor Melton said.

"It was definitely and still is just wild," Sydney Melton added.

The Meltons shared one more update with "GMA" on Monday.

"She's growing like crazy. But she's healthy. She's happy," Sydney Melton said. "She eats, sleeps and poops. And that's about it. I'm not getting any sleep. But it's OK because it's all worth it."