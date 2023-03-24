A father and daughter’s fishing trip has gone viral and no, it isn’t a fish story at all.

Matt Brewster, who has been traveling to Florida to go bass fishing for several years, said his 9-year-old daughter Ali had been begging to go with him, even practicing her casting.

So for the first time, Brewster took Ali along and she was ready as ever!

PHOTO: Matt Brewster’s 9-year-old daughter Ali burst into tears of joy after catching a nearly five-and-a-half-pound bass on their trip together.
Ali reeled in a bass that weighed nearly 5 and a half pounds and burst into tears of joy.

PHOTO: Matt Brewster took his daughter Ali on her first bass fishing trip recently.
PHOTO: Matt Brewster took his daughter Ali on her first bass fishing trip recently.
Brewster shared a video clip of the moment and Ali’s excited screams on Facebook and TikTok, where it quickly went viral, garnering more than 3 million views since March 12.

“Yes! It’s so big!” Ali said in the video. “I’m going to start crying … I don’t even care if it weighed like five pounds, that felt so good!”

Afterward, Brewster said Ali caught more than a dozen additional bass and told him, "Daddy, I think we have grown so much on this trip."