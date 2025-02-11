A New Jersey family of "diehard" Eagles fans is not only celebrating the Eagles' epic Super Bowl LIX win but also the arrival of their baby, who was born on Feb. 9.
Phil Carr and Alyssa Carr of Hammonton, New Jersey, welcomed their third child, a boy named Jack Joseph Carr, via cesarean section at Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees, New Jersey, at 4:12pm, about two hours before kickoff.
Dad Phil Carr said baby Jack's arrival, about 16 days earlier than Alyssa Carr's scheduled C-section on Feb. 25, was extra special because the last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018 was on Feb. 4, which also happens to be his birthday.
"With my other two [children], they came at 36 weeks plus three," Alyssa Carr told "Good Morning America." "So, if that would have happened this time around, that would have been on my husband's birthday, but Jack held strong until Feb. 9."
Jack weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces at birth and was 20 and a half inches long.
The Carrs said they were excited when one of Jack's nurses also gifted their boy with Super Bowl-themed gear too.
"The nurse … was amazing. She had a lot of gifts that she came up with on her own that were Super Bowl, Eagles [and] Chiefs-related that made the day extra special," Phil Carr said.
After they welcomed Jack on Super Bowl Sunday, the family was able to enjoy the game together and with the Eagles' victory, Phil Carr said it feels like a sign of what's to come.
"The tradition continues. Jack is already a winner," the father of three said. "We hope that he'll follow in the same footsteps and we'll have another generation, in addition to my son and daughter [of Eagles fans.]"