A New York dad and his graduating daughter are going viral after he surprised her with a thoughtful and special gift to celebrate her big milestone.
Brian Benson presented his oldest daughter Riley with a gift bag and filmed her reaction learning what was inside – a copy of Dr. Seuss' "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" that was signed by her teachers and school staffers over the course of 13 years. The video was posted to Instagram on June 22 and has amassed over 19,000 likes.
The father of two told "Good Morning America" he came up with the idea over a decade ago when his daughter was just starting kindergarten.
"'Oh, the Places You'll Go!' seems like a perfect fit for [the] journey from elementary to graduation and going off to college. I thought what a great idea to have all the teachers and staff every year at the end of the school year sign the book," Benson explained.
"Before the school year would end, like a week or so before, I'd say [to the school guidance counselor], 'Hey, I'm going to drop off the book. Can you pass it along to all teachers and any other staff, not just teachers, but anyone that Riley comes in contact with … and she has a relationship with and [ask them to] sign?'" he said of the process he would repeat year after year.
Every school year, Benson said they would all "write something really nice and very thoughtful" and it inspired him to do the same for his younger daughter too.
Riley's emotional reaction after receiving the signed book not only moved social media viewers but also her beloved dad as well, who called the surprise "a very big proud dad moment."
"It made my heart smile, to see how much joy that it gave her," he said.
Riley also told "GMA" she had "no clue" about the book and was completely surprised about five minutes before she left to attend her high school graduation.
"I didn't actually expect to cry but I started crying and I needed to redo my makeup on the way to graduation because it was such a thoughtful gift," the 17-year-old said.
"I just thought it was really really awesome and it must have taken a lot of time out of his life and that just meant a lot to me," she added.
Riley said even though the signed book is already packed with messages, she wants her dad to sign it himself as well.
"I want to keep it for like, as long as I live, to even show my kids and then I want to do this for my kids," she said.
For other new parents who are inspired by the surprise, Benson said he recommends starting the project early.
"This is 13 and 14 years in the making so it takes a lot of consistency. It takes a lot of thought ahead of time and a lot of planning to make it work out and thankfully this did work out," he said. "Just do whatever speaks to your heart and carries across when you give it to your loved ones."