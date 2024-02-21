A Mississippi couple who welcomed quintuplets a year ago are expecting again!

Haylee Ladner told "Good Morning America" she and her husband Shawn Ladner found out in January that they were expecting their sixth baby.

"I had been having symptoms for a while but I just kind of chalked it up to other things," the 27-year-old said. "I never expected to be pregnant because we were told it was like, almost impossible for us to get pregnant naturally."

Haylee and Shawn Ladner have decided on a name for their sixth baby, whom they are expecting in July. Courtesy of Haylee and Shawn Ladner

Haylee Ladner, who has polycystic ovary syndrome, had undergone intrauterine insemination and her quintuplets had been a result of the fertility treatments. This time, she said she and her husband conceived naturally and she didn't initially realize her fatigue and nausea were due in part to a pregnancy, and not just from keeping up with her four daughters and one son, as well as the stomach bug her kids had contracted.

The mom of five said she still decided to take a pregnancy test "for science" and was convinced it would turn out to be negative.

"I took a test and it was positive. And [my husband] starts putting his jacket on and I'm like, 'Where are you going?' He said, 'I'm going to get more tests,'" she recalled. "So he went to get more tests. Of course, they were positive, too."

Haylee Ladner said she and her husband Shawn found out they were expecting another baby in January and they were both shocked. Courtesy of Haylee and Shawn Ladner

Haylee Ladner said she and her husband were both shocked at the pregnancy news, and at first, she wondered if she would be expecting multiple babies again.

Haylee and Shawn Ladner, parents of quintuplets, are expecting a sixth baby in the summer of 2024. Courtesy of Haylee and Shawn Ladner

She said her doctor later confirmed they were indeed expecting, but this time, it was one baby -- a girl. At her first ultrasound appointment, she said they also learned she was already about 11 weeks along.

Haylee Ladner is 15 weeks pregnant. She and Shawn Ladner are expecting a baby girl. Courtesy of Haylee and Shawn Ladner

Haylee Ladner is now 15 weeks pregnant and said she and her husband are both "excited" about welcoming another daughter to the Ladner household this summer, likely at the end of July.

"She was meant to be with our little family. She's gonna be our little caboose," she said.

Haylee Ladner said she hopes to deliver at Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants at the University of Mississippi Medical Center again, the same hospital that helped her and Shawn welcome their quintuplets last February.

"UMMC has been wonderful for us. They were so good to us with our first pregnancy so it was kind of a no-brainer for us that we wanted to use them again," she said.

Haylee Ladner said her pregnancy this time has been "easier" and is going smoothly.

"With [the quintuplets], I was really sick. All the symptoms were five times worse. So with this pregnancy, it hasn't been quite as bad," she said. "This pregnancy, sometimes, I even forget that I'm pregnant … just because I don't have as many symptoms as I did with them."

The quintuplets all turned 1 on Feb. 16, and Haylee said they have started developing their own traits. According to their mom, Jake is "very rambunctious," Adalyn is "pretty reserved" and "a mama's girl," Everleigh is a "giggle box," Malley Kate is "very analytical and observant," and Magnolia is a "sweetheart" and "the biggest daddy's girl."

The Ladner quintuplets – Adalyn, Everleigh, Jake, Magnolia, and Malley Kate – are all growing well and learning new things, according to mom Haylee Ladner. Courtesy of Haylee and Shawn Ladner

"They love to play and babble and laugh and they're wonderful," she said. "I tell people all the time, I was like, you know, with five kids, people would think that it's really crazy and difficult, but I have really good babies. They really don't cry and fuss a lot unless they're hungry or need to be changed. They're very, very good babies."