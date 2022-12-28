A grandfather in Minnesota built the ultimate winter wonderland for his grandchildren.
The man, named Steve, built a 200-foot long backyard sledding course, according to his daughter, Nicole Warner.
Warner posted a video on TikTok showing the building of the course, which she said took her dad 80 hours to complete.
@itscocomoyo It took him 80 hours 🥹#grandpaoftheyear #sledding #minnesotacheck ♬ Sleigh Ride (Sped Up) - The Ronettes
Warner told Storyful her dad's grandchildren voted to name the slope in his honor, calling it "Papa Bear Plunge."
"They have spent hours sledding already, and plan to use it for the rest of the winter," Warner said. "Their reactions have been priceless, smiles from ear to ear."
Minnesota is one of several states across the country that has experienced heavy snow and blizzard conditions over the past several weeks.