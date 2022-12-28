A grandfather in Minnesota built the ultimate winter wonderland for his grandchildren.

The man, named Steve, built a 200-foot long backyard sledding course, according to his daughter, Nicole Warner.

Warner posted a video on TikTok showing the building of the course, which she said took her dad 80 hours to complete.

Warner told Storyful her dad's grandchildren voted to name the slope in his honor, calling it "Papa Bear Plunge."

Nicole Warner via Storyful A grandfather in Minnesota spent hours building a 200-foot-long sledding course for his grandchildren.

"They have spent hours sledding already, and plan to use it for the rest of the winter," Warner said. "Their reactions have been priceless, smiles from ear to ear."