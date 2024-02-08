John Legend is sharing his daughter's new milestone.

The "All of Me" singer posted an adorable video on Instagram Wednesday featuring his 1-year-old daughter Esti, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen, learning to walk.

Set to his song "U Move I Move," the clip features Esti wearing a cute floral-patterned pink onesie while taking a few steps before falling onto a mat on the floor and smiling for the camera.

"She's walkin," Legend wrote in the caption. Teigen also reposted the sweet video on her Instagram story.

In addition to Esti, Legend and Teigen are also parents to three other kids, Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and Wren who was born in June last year.

The EGOT winner often shares sweet moments with his kids on Instagram including their birthdays and major milestones.

Last month, Legend celebrated Esti's first birthday by posting a carousel of adorable photos of his little girl on his Instagram.

"Esti Maxine is ONE today!" he captioned the post. "She's been lighting up the house since day one. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Legend and Teigen first announced Esti's birth in January 2023 by sharing a photo of her with older siblings Luna and Miles on Instagram.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen captioned the post at the time.