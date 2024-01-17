Actor Josh Duhamel and model Audra Mari have welcomed their first child together.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing a photo of the baby's feet and revealing their child's name and birth date.

"Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel 1/11/24 🤍," Mari wrote in the accompanying caption.

Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel attend the grand opening of Sphere on Sept. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images, FILE

The couple, who married in North Dakota in September 2022, announced they were expecting last September, one day after their first anniversary.

Mari shared a photo of a sonogram on Instagram at the time, writing in the caption, "Baby Duhamel coming soon 🤍."

Shepherd is the first child for Duhamel and Mari. Duhamel also shares a 10-year-old son named Axl Jack with ex Fergie.

"Good Morning America" has reached out to Duhamel's rep for comment.