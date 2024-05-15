A Georgia groom's surprise serenade for his new bride is going viral on TikTok, gathering over 87,000 views since it was recently shared.
Coles Prince chose to sing to his bride Jordan Prince a modified version of the hit song "I'm Just Ken" from the "Barbie" blockbuster, adjusting the lyrics and its chorus to "I'm Just Groom" instead. The wedding party also joined as backup dancers before the groom knelt down for the final few bars, and the couple shared a sweet kiss at the end.
The photographer and videographer team of Lex & Trev Photo + Film shared a clip of the rendition Tuesday in a TikTok video and it has quickly picked up many online fans.
"This is glorious, glorious Kenergy," proclaimed one TikToker.
"Smiling ear to ear. That was so cute and perfectly executed! 😁" someone else chimed in.
"I'm Just Ken" has become a mega-hit since the release of "Barbie" last summer. Ryan Gosling performed the original song at the 2024 Oscars in March and even released a holiday version of the single last December.
Jordan Prince told "Good Morning America" she was indeed "very surprised" at her May 4 wedding at Rocky's Lake Estate in Woodstock, Georgia.
"Him writing and performing a song parody was the last thing I thought was going to happen," Jordan Prince wrote via email. "I was hoping he would sing to me and he exceeded my hopes in every way. And having the whole wedding party in on it? Amazing!"
Coles Prince, meanwhile, said he "wasn't very nervous" before his star moment.
"It went even better than planned! I only had about 20 minutes to plan with our wedding party the day before so I really wasn't sure how it would go. Luckily, the backup dancers nailed their part and made me look good," Coles Prince wrote via email.
Coles Prince added that he chose the melody of "I'm Just Ken" because he "wanted to find something that conveyed what it was like to get married, specifically from the groom's point of view."
"It was when we were watching the Oscars broadcast and Ryan Gosling sang 'I'm Just Ken' that it all clicked. Being Ken is very similar to being groom. I think I can make this work. So I started by changing the lyrics 'I'm Just Groom, number two person in the room' and it kind of took off from there," he explained.
The couple said they hope that their wedding video brings joy to others and even a laugh, and both said they feel "very grateful and humbled to share a little bit of our love with the world."