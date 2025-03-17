Kate Hudson took a walk down memory lane to honor Kurt Russell on his 74th birthday.
In an Instagram post Monday, the "Almost Famous" and "Running Point" star paid tribute to her "Pa" with a series of nostalgic family photos from over the years.
The post featured touching moments, including a photo of the actress resting her head on Russell's shoulder, snapshots of them at a basketball game, a glamorous red carpet appearance, and special family time with her mother Goldie Hawn.
"Love this man so much!" she wrote in the caption. "Happy birthday Pa! 🎉🎊🎈You are truly one of a kind ❤️❤️."
Russell and Hawn have a blended family with four children: Boston Russell, from Kurt Russell's previous relationship with Season Hubley; Kate and Oliver Hudson, from Hawn's past marriage to Bill Hudson; and their youngest, Wyatt Russell, who is also an actor.
After Hawn and Bill Hudson divorced in 1982, she began dating Kurt Russell in 1983, and Kate Hudson has considered him her stepdad ever since.
Last year, Kate Hudson also celebrated Kurt Russell's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, posting a video of their family singing "Happy Birthday" to him.
"Always a double fun day in our family! St Patrick's day and Pa's birthday!" the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress wrote at the time. "Love this man so much! How about some birthday love for Kurt! 🍀🎉🎂 Happy Birthday Pa! 💚."