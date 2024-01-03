Michael Strahan is a proud #GirlDad.

The "Good Morning America" co-anchor is celebrating his daughter Isabella, who is currently featured in a modeling campaign with Sephora.

Isabella, a freshman at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, can be seen on advertisements in stores and online for a mascara product sold by the beauty retailer.

"GMA" co-anchor Michael Strahan shared a photo of his daughter Isabella's modeling campaign with Sephora. @michaelstrahan/Instagram

Strahan shared three photos of Isabella's ad campaign on Instagram, captioning the post, "So proud of my beautiful and amazing daughter, @isabellastrahan on her first big campaign. Proud of you."

Strahan, a father of four, including three daughters, signed off his post with the hashtag #GirlDad.

Isabella shot the campaign for Sephora last May in Paris, describing the experience as "super exciting."

"I got to travel to Paris for three days to shoot the campaign," she told "Good Morning America." "And it was such a great experience, and so much fun getting to be in another country to shoot it."

Just four months after the Paris shoot, Isabella began her freshman year at USC.

In September, Strahan shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Isabella attending a USC football game together.

Michael Strahan dropped off his daughter, Isabella, to start her freshman year at the University of Southern California and shared a photo of the two taking in a football game. Courtesy Michael Strahan

Isabella also has a twin sister Sophia, who is a freshman at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.