Michelle and Barack Obama are honoring their daughter Sasha on her 23rd birthday!
Marking the special occasion on Monday, the parents shared rare photos of Sasha on their Instagram accounts alongside moving notes about their daughter.
In her post, Michelle shared a photo of herself and Sasha embracing each other while standing on what appears to be a rooftop balcony. In the sweet photo, Sasha donned a multicolored dress with matching rainbow pumps while Michelle wore a black dress.
"Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud," she wrote in the caption. "Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you. 💕."
Meanwhile, the former president chose to post a throwback picture of Sasha from when she was a little kid to celebrate the milestone. In the snap, the younger Sasha can be seen leaning on his lap while the daddy and daughter duo hung out on the grass.
"Happy birthday, Sasha! It's been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world…and you're just getting started!" Barack captioned the post.
In addition to Sasha, who graduated from University of Southern California last May, Michelle and Barack are also parents to their 25-year-old daughter Malia.
Sasha and Malia Obama were just 7 and 10 years old, respectively, when their family entered the White House.
During an interview with "Good Morning America" to discuss her book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" in 2022, Michelle gushed over her daughters, calling them "grown women."
"They're doing great. Proud of them. They survived eight years growing up in one of the harshest spotlights there is," said Michelle at the time. "And they are good, decent, normal young women who are trying to be impactful in the world, and they are the best of friends. Couldn't ask for anything else."
In the book released in 2022, Michelle also shared candid updates from her family's life after the White House -- including how she and her husband are navigating their two daughters' dating lives.
"Socially speaking, Sasha and Malia are in that slightly wild, slightly ragtag flea-market stage of life, where new friends are exciting treasures that can be found almost anywhere," Michelle wrote.