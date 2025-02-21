A Florida mom is on a mission to teach her kids confidence and self-love through hair.
Darnisha Parker, a hairstylist and entrepreneur, shares social media videos of her caring for and styling her kids' hair, including one video that went viral on Instagram in November of her then 18-month-old daughter seeing and then happily shaking her beaded and braided hair for the first time.
"I didn't know how she was going to deal with them at first because she's so young and you have to be mindful with the beads, with little kids, but she loved it right away," Parker recalled to "Good Morning America." "Just seeing the smile on her face made us happy. So that's her style now."
The 34-year-old mom of two, who comes from a family of hairstylists, said she learned the significance of hairstyling early on and now, she's passing down the same values to her son Forest and daughter Artist by doing their hairstyles for them while reciting affirmations with them together.
"I understand the importance that hair plays in a woman's life, in a guy's life," Parker told "GMA." "If you're down, you go to the hair salon and get your hair done. It makes you feel ten times better than you did before because when you look good, you feel good. And so, I wanted to make sure that I started doing those things with Artist early on. That way, once she gets older, those things are instilled in her."
Parker, who shares her 4-year-old and 1-year-old with her husband Jonathan Parker, said hair plays a notable role in her parenting, especially with her youngest child, daughter Artist.
"I try to make sure that she always is put together, making sure her hair is done and reminding her … that she's valuable, that she's beautiful on the inside as well as the outside because all of this can be great but what matters most is what's inside," said Parker, who was inspired by her kids to create a kid-friendly hair line.
With very young children, Parker, who has pursued a career in hair for the last two decades, recommends treating hair care time as an opportunity for bonding.
"A lot of people always ask, 'How do you wash her hair and style it all in the same day?' And she's so young," said Parker. "She loves to get it done. My son, sometimes, he loves to get his hair done too, and we just take our time."
Parker's message for other parents is to remind kids often about their self-worth and inner beauty.
"It doesn't matter who you are, what type of hair you have, just know that you're beautiful. Tell your kids that daily because they need to hear that," Parker said. "Because a lot of times our kids grow up and they're going to be in school one day and they're going to see people who don't look like them."
Parker said that kids need to know "that they are just as beautiful as the next person, and they need to hear that from us."