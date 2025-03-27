The postpartum period for moms who've just had a baby can be a rocky time, as they recover physically and mentally and figure out a routine with their newborn.
For some moms, it can also be a period that feels like nonstop time spent only in service of their little ones.
So when Tiffany Remington, a mom of two, shared a TikTok video highlighting how she helped her best friend Kathleen Cole, who recently welcomed a 12-week-old daughter, by watching her baby for hours alongside her own kids, while Cole took time for herself and went out for a hair appointment, the clip quickly went viral.
Remington's video of her swaddling her friend's baby, rocking her to sleep, taking her out to the park with her older children and more has already picked up over 15 million views since she shared it on March 12.
"That's a gold star best friend right there!" one TikTok user wrote.
"The fact that she can leave her babes behind and know they'll be cared for and loved exactly as she would, is the best gift!! You are a wonderful friend! 💕💕," another person commented.
Another TikTok user added, "Ur an amazing friend! Post partum can be so rough without a village."
Cole, 34, told "Good Morning America" that having Remington nearby as part of her support network has been invaluable.
"As a first-time mom, I think it's so important to have just a village of really close friends and family," Cole said.
"I don't know if I would have been able to survive my nine months of pregnancy, plus the newborn stage, without having her and others around to just ask questions," she continued, adding that her support system with Remington "has been tremendous."
Remington, who is already a mom to a 3-year-old and 1-year-old, said she remembers what it was like for her as a first-time parent and jumped at the chance to help her longtime friend.
"Going through my own postpartum depression and anxiety, like, I know just how important self-care is, and how much that impacts your mental health," Remington said. "I really wanted to be able to support her in that way."
Both Cole and Remington agreed that mom and daughter's first long break away from each other "went really well."
"Tiffany was sending me photos of her throughout the day. So [that] also put me at ease as well, knowing that she was in great care," Cole said.
Remington, who shares her motherhood journey as a social media content creator, said she hopes her videos can show others, especially fellow parents, that they don't have to go it alone.
"If you can't find a village in real life, the power of social media is so beautiful," said Remington. "I think there's just so many wonderful people out there who want to support individuals … so don't be shy to share what you feel comfortable sharing online and finding people that you feel like you could connect with in real life."