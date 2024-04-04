A mom of two is sharing how she encourages her children to use their manners nicely.

Karalea Pior shared her effective method in a TikTok video post where it is quickly going viral with nearly 600,000 views so far since March 26.

When her kids ask her to do something, the 36-year-old says she asks her two daughters, who are 3 and 5, one simple question.

"I started saying, 'Are you asking me something?'" Pior explained to "Good Morning America."

This one question usually prompts her kids to reframe what they are saying and gets them to ask for what they want in a polite manner instead of demanding it.

"Right away, they'll say, 'Can I please have a drink of water? Can I please have this?'" Pior said, adding that she has been trying out this method successfully for the last two years.

Pior readily admits she's not a parenting expert but said the strategy has been working well and the important thing for her or her husband Swav is to use a lighthearted tone when they ask their children to use their manners and to model how they want to be treated.

"I would say what I expected them to say. Sometimes, they would repeat after me. Sometimes, they wouldn't. But because I did that every single time, [saying] what I'm expecting to hear from them, eventually, they started doing it," Pior said.

For other parents, Pior suggests they give it a try if they're interested and make sure they make it a habit.

"I would suggest to any parents that want to reinforce manners with their kids to just be extremely, incredibly consistent [and] to be patient," Pior said. "Try and just be positive with it and lighthearted … They're still learning and like us, we sometimes forget our manners too."