Can you say "adorable?"
Ms. Rachel shared a new photo of herself with her newborn daughter Susannah on Monday, in which the mother-daughter duo are twinning in matching pink T-shirts, denim overalls and pink headbands.
"CAN YOU SAY MAMA? 💕" the popular YouTube star wrote in the accompanying Instagram caption, referencing her signature phrase on her children's learning video series.
Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Accurso, revealed she and her husband Aron Accurso had welcomed their second child, daughter Susannah, in an Instagram post last week.
Accurso, who shared previously that she had experienced a miscarriage, explained that she and her husband had turned to a surrogate to help them grow their family.
"I was unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons and we were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible," the mother of two said in part in an April 8 Instagram post. "We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It's been a truly beautiful experience. I'm in awe of her."
The Accursos are also parents to a son named Thomas, who is now 7.
The popularity of Ms. Rachel, a former public school music teacher, and her children's learning YouTube series took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, as families were forced to stay home, turning to online resources to keep kids learning at home while schools were in lockdown or were held virtually.
Since then, Ms. Rachel and her brand have only grown, with the social media sensation launching a toy line, releasing children's books and even partnering with streaming service Netflix on a "Ms. Rachel" show.