Ms. Rachel, the popular online children's educator, will be releasing her debut picture book as part of a brand-new partnership with Random House Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Random House Children's Books, "Good Morning America" announced exclusively on Tuesday morning.

"I am beyond thrilled to announce my first-ever picture book for young readers and their families," the social media star, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, said in a statement included in a release announcing the partnership. "It is truly a privilege to be able to teach and connect with children not just through YouTube but also through books and the enduring magic of storytime."

Accurso's debut book, "Ms. Rachel and the Special Surprise!: Encouraging Speech and Learning Through Play and Music," will hit shelves Sept. 24, 2024. Pictures in the new toddler page-turner come courtesy of illustrator Monique Dong.

Internet sensation children's educator Ms. Rachel will be out with her debut picture book in September. Penguin Random House

Accurso's YouTube music channel, which she produces with the help of her husband, encourages language development in children with speech delays and was inspired by her own child. The channel has skyrocketed in popularity through the years with over 10 million followers across her various social media platforms.

The educator has dual master's degrees in early childhood development and music education.

"Ms. Rachel's debut into the world of publishing is magical," said Barbara Marcus, president and publisher of Random House Books, in a statement included in the announcement. "She has captivated the hearts of children far and wide with her original songs and stories, including my grandson, and we are thrilled to support Ms. Rachel's new world of imagination and joy for years to come."

The new picture book will feature Ms. Rachel in her classic outfit of a pink shirt, overalls and a headband as children are presented familiar characters and music from the popular channel. Ms. Rachel will employ tactics like call and response and pointing to guide readers through exercises.

In partnership with Spin Master, developmental toys like Ms. Rachel's Surprise Learning Box can be purchased alongside the book.

According to this week's announcement, "Coupling these engaging toys with the new picture book will create an enriching learning experience for children by providing opportunities to develop sensory, motor, cognitive, social/emotional, and communication skills."

