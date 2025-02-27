Peppa Pig is going to be a big sister again!
The popular cartoon series' new character addition was announced Thursday through an announcement made by Peppa's mother, Mummy Pig, in an interview with Kylie Kelce on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast.
"I'm thrilled to say I'm pregnant. Baby no. 3 is due in the summer," Mummy Pig told Kelce.
Peppa, a 4-year-old cartoon pig, is already an older sister to her younger brother George, 2.
Mummy Pig, characterized also as an author and volunteer firefighter, said everyone in the Pig family is "excited" to welcome their new addition soon, including Peppa and George.
"They're just taking everything in their stride really. Peppa says she's an even bigger sister now and I'm an even bigger mummy," Mummy Pig said. "And you know, we've had a few big feelings as we call them, but we talk and reassure them when they need it. It's an exciting change but it is a big one."
Hasbro, the entertainment and toy company that owns the Peppa Pig franchise, called the change a "transformative" one in a press release Thursday.
"A transformative new era is unfolding for Peppa Pig and her family! As any family that has welcomed a new addition knows, everything is about to change," Hasbro's SVP of Franchise Strategy and Management, Preschool & Fashion Esra Cafer said in a statement. "A baby brings a special dynamic that will warm hearts as fans celebrate this new exciting time alongside Peppa's family."
Mummy Pig said she's especially looking forward to "all the firsts" Baby Pig will get to experience.
"The first time the baby laughs or crawls or plays. I mean, those are the best, aren't they?" Mummy Pig said. "And now, we can share those moments with Peppa and George, too. Make those memories together as an even bigger family, as Peppa would say."
Peppa Pig, an animated British TV series, has grown in popularity over the last 20 years and is aired in over 180 territories. The Pig family's upcoming expansion will be showcased in a new season 10 episode, which will air on Nickelodeon on March 31.