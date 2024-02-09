Together, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, lead a blended family.

Camilla is stepmother to Charles' two sons, Princes William and Harry.

She also entered her 2005 marriage to Charles with two children of her own, Tom Parker Bowles, now 48, and Laura Lopes, now 45.

Parker Bowles and Lopes are Camilla's children with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, to whom she was married from 1973 to 1995.

Just before Charles and Camilla's coronation in May 2023, Tom Parker Bowles spoke out about his mom ascending to the throne alongside Charles.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stand with their children, from left to right, Prince Harry, Prince William, Tom and Laura Parker-Bowles, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. Corbis via Getty Images, FILE

"She's still our mother," Parker Bowles said on "The News Agents" podcast, adding, "This wasn't any sort of endgame. She married the person she loved and this is what happened."

Here is what to know about the queen consort's two children.

Thomas Henry Parker Bowles

Tom Parker Bowles attends the reopening party at Suka Restaurant in London, March 15, 2007. WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

Thomas Henry Parker Bowles, known as Tom, was born in 1974 and is a godson of Charles, now also his stepfather.

Parker Bowles is a London-based food critic whose work has appeared in "The Mail on Sunday," "Night and Day" and "Tatler," according to his author page on his publishers' website.

He is also the author of two books, "The Year of Eating Dangerously" and "E is for Eating: An Alphabet of Greed," and several cookbooks, including "Time for Tea," published last year.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is joined by her son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes watch the racing in Cheltenham, England, March 11, 2015. Indigo/Getty Images, FILE

In a 2007 review of his book "The Year of Eating Dangerously" published in The New York Times, Parker Bowles's writing voice was described as "characterized by a certain slapdash immediacy, which seems completely apt, given his subject. His sense of humor is intact throughout and never sharper than when he's writing about himself, whom he portrays as a callow Englishman with a crush on America and a tourist's eagerness to fit in by speaking the lingo."

Parker Bowles married Sara Buys in 2005, the same year his mother wed Charles.

He and Buys share two children, a son and a daughter.

Their son, Master Freddy Parker Bowles will join his cousins, Master Gus Lopes and Master Louis Lopes, as Camilla's Pages of Honor at the coronation on May 6.

Laura Lopes

Laura Lopes attends the launch of the "Fortnum & Mason Christmas & Other Winter Feasts" cookbook by Tom Parker Bowles in London, Oct. 17, 2018. David M. Benett/Getty Images, FILE

Laura Parker Bowles Lopes, known as Laura Lopes, was born in 1978.

She married her husband, Harry Lopes, in 2006, and took his name.

The couple went on to have three children, twin sons and a daughter who served as bridesmaid at William's wedding to Kate, the Princess of Wales, in 2011.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales holds Eliza Lopes as he and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall greet crowd of admirers from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011. FilmMagic/Getty Images, FILE

According to her professional website, Laura Lopes works in the arts.

She completed an internship at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, a modern art museum in Venice, Italy, and then went on to manage an art gallery near London.