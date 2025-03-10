Rihanna took a heartfelt trip down memory lane in honor of International Women's Day.
On March 8, the singer and Fenty Beauty founder shared a series of never-before-seen photos capturing her early days of motherhood.
One image shows her cradling then-newborn son RZA Athelston Mayers, now 2, on her chest, shortly after his birth. In the image, Rihanna is adorned in pearl and gold necklaces.
Another selfie shows the singer and businesswoman in a black top and pink sunglasses, holding then-newborn Riot Rose Mayers, now 1.
"by far the most powerful thing I've ever done as a woman," she wrote in the caption. "my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay 1- RZA 2- Riot Rose."
She also added with a playful touch, "And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don't ask, a lot was happening."
Rihanna shares her sons with partner A$AP Rocky.
Ahead of RZA's second birthday last year, she shared insight into her son's personality, revealing she wanted to make his celebration extra special.
"I don't know if it'll go big, but I want it to be something he enjoys, because the first one is really for the parents and everybody in his life, but the second one, he's more aware, he's more emotionally connected to things and I want it to be something that is stimulating for him," she told Extra at the time.
She described RZA as adventurous yet cautious.
"He's very into sensory -- sounds, touch, climbing," she continued. "He's active, he's fearless but still cautious at the same time. It's crazy."
In 2023, Rihanna reflected on how motherhood transformed her life.
"Having a kid honestly unlocks another side of life where you're now in the matrix with the people who've already had kids," she told British Vogue at the time. "You come to have a different respect for moms and dads."
The singer added that "everything changes when you have a baby."
"Oh my God, it's legendary," she said at the time. "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it -- and there are photos of my life before -- but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far because... because it doesn't matter."