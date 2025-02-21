Robert De Niro is embracing fatherhood once again, spending his days with his 1-year-old daughter, Gia.
During his recent appearance on BBC Radio 2's "The Scott Mills Breakfast Show," the 81-year-old actor admitted he doesn't watch as many movies as he used to because he's busy watching TV with his toddler.
"I don't watch as many movies as I should," he said. "I try to watch films, especially that I'm talking. I just want to keep up. But I watch current events, if you will, news stuff like that and now I watch with my little girl."
He shared that his daughter is a fan of "The Wiggles" and "Ms. Rachel," two popular children's programs.
"I didn't know of them until I started seeing them, and my daughter loves to watch them," he added. "They're great…They have a lot of energy."
The "Zero Day" actor welcomed Gia in April 2023 with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. She is his seventh and youngest child.
Since becoming a dad again later in life, De Niro has described the experience as "great."
"I'm an 80-year-old dad and it's great," he told AARP The Magazine in January 2023. "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this and that just goes away when I look at [Gia]. So that in itself, is, you know, wondrous."
In addition to Gia, De Niro is also a father to six other children: Drea De Niro and Raphael De Niro, whom he shares with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott; twin sons Julian De Niro and Aaron De Niro, whom he shares with former girlfriend Toukie Smith; and Elliot De Niro, and Helen Grace De Niro, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Grace Hightower.