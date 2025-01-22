Tim McGraw is proud of his youngest daughter's musical talent!
On Tuesday, the country star shared a video of daughter Audrey McGraw, whom he shares with wife Faith Hill, on Instagram sitting on a stage performing a rendition of a Mexican folk song, "Cucurrucucú Paloma."
"Had to post this, our baby girl Audrey bringing mom and dad to tears!" he captioned the post.
His followers and celebrity friends flocked to the comment section to praise Audrey's performance.
"Love her soprano!!! Effortless! ❤️," Kristin Chenoweth wrote and Grammy winner Richard Maxx added, "We have witnessed this live and felt the same and she's not even ours! ❤️❤️❤️."
Octavia Spencer simply commented with a series of love heart emojis.
Audrey McGraw also replied in the comment, writing, "Thank you Dad ❤️ Love y'all."
This isn't the first time Tim McGraw has shared his admiration for his daughter's talent.
Last January, he shared an Instagram video of himself reacting to Audrey McGraw belting out Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man" on the piano.
"Our baby girl Audrey. Gosh, she's so talented, man. I've said it a 100 times," Tim McGraw said at the time. "All of our girls are so talented. They all sing great. Audrey is just so special. She's such an incredible writer as well."
"I mean we get to hear this whenever she's home, she'll sit on the piano," he continued. "We can hear this all through the house, and we can hear the stuff that she's writing. And I'm telling you, her voice and the things that she writes are just so mindblowing and so deep and so special."
In the post, the singer also called his daughter a "true artist" said that he and his wife will sometimes "sneak around" the house to listen to their daughter play.
"She doesn't know we're listening half the time," he said at the time. "But my goodness, I'm proud."
Last month, Tim McGraw also gushed over Audrey McGraw in an Instagram post to celebrate her 23rd birthday.
"Happy 23rd to our baby girl Audrey!!!" he wrote in the caption at the time. "Your Mom, your sisters and I are so proud of the sweet, strong and hard working young lady you have become.....you have such great things in store for you in this beautiful life. Live it! Love it! Stay just as grateful for everyday as we are for having you in our lives everyday. You are beauty and grace in every way. We love you so much!"
In addition to Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw and Hill are also parents to daughters Maggie Elizabeth McGraw and Gracie McGraw. The couple have been married since 1996.