Tina Knowles is honoring the enduring love between Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
To mark the couple's 17th wedding anniversary on Friday, Knowles shared a touching tribute on Instagram -- a montage in a nostalgic video clips paired with a heartfelt caption.
Set to Beyoncé's 2006 ballad "Still in Love (Kissing You)," the post captures intimate moments between the power couple over the years.
"Happy 17th anniversary to two of my favorite people in the whole wide world!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote. "Your love and commitment, and the ability to block out all the outside noises is remarkable. True love rises above all the bulls—t. Enjoy your day.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot in 2008 and began growing their family soon after, welcoming daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, followed by fraternal twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.
In a February interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Knowles playfully described her granddaughter Blue Ivy as a "manager" to her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
She recalled a specific moment during the show when Beyoncé appeared stunned after winning best country album for "COWBOY CARTER."
"Beyoncé is sitting like this," Knowles said at the time, recreating her Blue Ivy's shocked expression. "And Blue's saying, 'Get up,' and she walked on the stage -- so they call [Blue Ivy] the manager."
"She's a bossy little Capricorn like her grandma," she then joked of the 13-year-old.
In addition to Beyoncé, Knowles is also mom to singer Solange Knowles.