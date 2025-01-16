Twin sisters in Wisconsin are proving there is no one more supportive than a twin, especially when they learn you're having a baby.
Payton Meulemans, 26, recorded the moment she told her twin sister, Rylie Parman, that she is expecting her first child.
In a video that now has over 7 million views on TikTok, Parman can be seen screaming and then crying in shock when Meulemans shows her a positive pregnancy test.
"No, you're not. No, you're not," Parman says in the video, before being overcome with emotion.
Meulemans told "Good Morning America" that she and her husband experienced difficulties in trying to become pregnant, making her sister's surprise even greater.
"I was supposed to have an appointment a few days after the video was taken for infertility, so my sister had absolutely no idea I was pregnant," Meulemans said, adding of her sister's reaction, "I knew my sister would be ecstatic, but I had no idea she would be that overcome with emotion."
Meulemans' baby, due later this year, will be the first grandchild on her side of the family, she said.
Meulemans said she shared her pregnancy news with her sister in October, when she was almost 5 weeks pregnant. Meulemans shared the video on TikTok on Jan. 1, near the start of her second trimester of pregnancy.
When it comes to having such a supportive twin sister in her life, Meulemans said she is "so lucky."
"She has always been my biggest supporter through school, sports, and adult life," Meulemans said of Parman. "I am so lucky not only to have a supportive husband throughout this process but also to have a sister like Rylie. She is truly something special. I feel blessed!"
People who saw Meulemans' video on TikTok also commented on Parman's loving support.
"You are the luckiest to have a sister like this! ❤️," one commenter wrote.
"That’s is YALL’s baby 😂 ♥️," wrote another.