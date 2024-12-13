A Nashville, Tennessee, couple shocked their family members with their pregnancy reveal and a video of the relatives' reactions has quickly gone viral.
Olivia Walker's TikTok post has picked up over 19 million views in just four days, and it's easy to see why.
In the short video montage, Olivia Walker's mother-in-law Latoya Chambers and sister-in-law Trinity Chambers can be seen clapping and singing "Happy Birthday" as her husband Dalaino Walker walks toward them with a frosted white cake in hand.
The camera focuses in on the Chambers, and as they look down at the cake and read the message -- "Baby Walker coming soon" -- the realization slowly sinks in.
When the Chambers put the dots together, they scream in shock and fall down to the floor in utter surprise.
Olivia Walker told "Good Morning America" she had filmed the reveal back in October, when they pranked their relatives, asking them to come over for a birthday party -- when in reality, they wanted to reveal the pregnancy news to them.
"My husband told his mom and sister they were coming over to 'surprise' me for my birthday. They came in excited to celebrate and singing," she wrote in an email. "The video just shows their honest [and] in-the-moment reactions to finding out that we're expecting!"
She called the moment a memory she and her husband "will never forget."
The couple are expecting their baby in June 2025.