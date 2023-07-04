Assemble and bake the pie: Preheat the oven to 375 F. Place the frozen crust on a baking sheet. Sprinkle the 1/2 teaspoons flour and sugar on the crust base and swirl around with your fingers. Fill with the filling and top with the crumble topping.Bake for 1 hour on the center rack, rotating the pie clockwise every 15 minutes, until golden brown and you can hear the filling bubbling. Let cool for at least 3 hours before slicing and enjoying. Best served à la mode or with whipped cream and enjoyed on the front porch as the breeze blows through the magnolia trees!