Chef and author Anna Francese Gass joined "Good Morning America" to demonstrate how to prepare two classic Italian recipes: cannolis and arancini, or rice balls.

Gass will be out with a new book on Tuesday highlighting her Italian heritage and culture in "Italian Snacking: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Every Hour of the Day."

In the new book, Gass emphasizes the importance of "spuntini" which is an Italian term for snacks to be enjoyed throughout the course of the day in between meals.

Gass shared the ingredients and processes behind two key spuntini for "Good Morning America."

Anna Gass' snacking recipes

Gass shared three different ways to make arancici, or rice balls, a classic Italian dish usually including fried rice.

Gass demonstrated how to prepare her Calabrian Arancini on "GMA." Union Square and Co.

Rice Balls 3 ways

Ingredients

For Calabrian Arancini

2 cups (380 grams) Arborio rice

5 cups chicken broth or water

1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup (80 grams) finely chopped prosciutto

1 1/2 cups (150 grams) Italian breadcrumbs

1 large egg, beaten

1 teaspoon flat leaf parsley, chopped

1/3 cup (30 grams) finely grated Parmigiano cheese, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 ounces (115 grams) fresh mozzarella, cut into 1/4-inch (6-millimeter) cubes

4 cups (960 milliliters) neutral oil for frying, such as canola or grapeseed oil

For Roman Supplì al Telfono

2 cups (380 grams) Arborio rice

4 to 5 cups beef broth or water

1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound ground beef 90/10 blend

2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup canned tomato sauce

1/3 cup (30 grams) grated Parmigiano cheese, plus more for garnish

1 1/2 cups (150 grams) Cheesy breadcrumbs (page 000) or store-bought Italian breadcrumbs

4 ounces (115 grams) fresh mozzarella, cut into 1/4-inch (6-mm) cubes

4 cups (960 milliliters) neutral oil, such as canola or grapeseed, for frying

For Sicilian Arancine

2 cups (380 grams) Arborio rice

5 cups chicken broth or water

½ teaspoon ground saffron

1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup (80 grams) yellow onion, finely chopped

8 ounces ground beef

1/2 tablespoon tomato paste

1/2 cup red wine

1 cup canned tomato sauce

1/2 cup canned small peas, drained

1 1/2 cups (150 grams) Cheesy breadcrumbs or store-bought Italian seasoned breadcrumbs

1 large egg, beaten

1/3 cup (30 grams) finely grated Parmigiano cheese, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon coarse salt

4 cups (960 milliliters) neutral oil, such as canola or grapeseed, for frying

Directions

For Calabrian Arancini

Combine the rice and broth in a large pot. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook until the water is absorbed, and the rice is soft and creamy, about 15 to 20 minutes. Stir occasionally to ensure the rice doesn't stick to the bottom of the pot.

While the rice is cooking, heat the butter and olive oil in a small pan over medium heat and add the prosciutto. Cook until it begins to crisp, about 2 minutes. Set aside.

Once the rice is cooked, transfer it to a large baking sheet and let cool for 10 minutes. (Rice can be made a day ahead, cooled, and stored in the refrigerator overnight.)

While the rice is cooling, pour ½ cup room-temperature water into a shallow bowl. Place the breadcrumbs in a separate shallow bowl. Set both aside.

Once the rice is cool, combine it with the crisped prosciutto, egg, parsley, Parmigiano, and salt in a large bowl.

Using an ice cream scoop or lightly wet hands, create a 2-inch round ball with the rice mixture. Make an indentation in the middle and add a cube of mozzarella cheese. Encase the cheese with rice and reshape it into a perfect ball, then set it on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining rice mixture.

Using your hands, lightly wet the outside of each of the rice balls with the room-temperature water, then roll in the breadcrumbs. Set them on the baking sheet.

Clip a candy or deep-fat thermometer to the side of a medium Dutch oven and pour the oil into the pan to measure 2 to 3 inches deep. Heat over medium-high heat to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with paper towels.

Drop 4 rice balls into the oil (they should fully submerge) and cook until the outsides are golden brown, about 3 minutes. If your pot is wide, carefully roll the rice balls in the oil to ensure even cooking on all sides. Transfer to the paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with the remaining rice balls. They are best eaten at room temperature and garnished with a sprinkling of grated cheese.

For Roman Supplì al Telfono

Active time: 55 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 35 minutes

Makes about 21 arancini

Combine the rice and broth in a large pot. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook until the water is absorbed, and the rice is soft and creamy, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir occasionally to ensure the rice doesn't stick to the bottom of the pot and season with a nice pinch of salt.

While the rice is cooking, heat the butter and olive oil in a small pan over medium heat and add the beef and salt. Cook until it is no longer pink, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain the fat from the pot, add the tomato sauce and Parmigiano, and mix to combine. Set aside.

Once the rice is cooked, combine it with the beef sauce. Taste for salt and adjust if desired. Remove to a large baking sheet and let cool for 20 minutes at room temperature. Then pop the rice into the refrigerator for another 20 minutes to further chill and set. (The rice can be made in advance and kept in the refrigerator overnight.)

While the rice is cooling, pour ½ cup room-temperature water into a shallow bowl. Place the breadcrumbs in a separate shallow bowl. Set both aside.

Using an ice cream scoop or a 1/3 cup measuring cup with lightly wet hands, create a 2-inch round ball with the rice mixture. Make an indentation in the middle and add a cube or two of mozzarella cheese. Encase the cheese with rice and reshape it into a perfect ball, then set it on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining rice mixture.

Using your hands, lightly wet the outside of each of the rice balls with the room-temperature water, then roll in the breadcrumbs. Set them on the baking sheet.

Clip a candy or deep-fat thermometer to the side of a medium Dutch oven and pour the oil into the pan to measure 2 to 3 inches deep. Heat over medium-high heat to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with paper towels.

Drop 4 rice balls into the oil (they should fully submerge) and cook until the outside is golden brown, about 3 minutes. If your pot is wide, carefully roll the rice balls in the oil to ensure even cooking on all sides. Transfer to the paper-towel lined plate. Season with salt. Repeat with the remaining rice balls. They are best eaten at room temperature, garnished with a sprinkling of grated cheese.

For Sicilian Arancine

Active time: 55 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 35 minutes

Makes 15 arancini

Combine the rice, broth, and saffron in a large pot. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook until the water is absorbed, and the rice is soft and creamy, about 15 to 20 minutes. Season with a nice pinch of salt. Stir occasionally to ensure the rice doesn't stick to the bottom of the pot.

While the rice is cooking, heat the butter and olive oil in a small pan over medium heat and add the onion. Cook until it begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the ground beef and break it up until it is no longer pink, 6 to 7 minutes, and season with salt. Add the tomato paste and mix it into the meat. Increase the heat to high and add the red wine.

Allow the red wine to reduce while mixing it through the meat. After 3 minutes, add the tomato sauce and peas and fold them into the meat. Reduce heat low and simmer, season with salt, and allow the ragu to cook for 15 minutes until nicely thickened. Set aside to cool.

Once the rice is cooked, remove to a large baking sheet and let cool for 20 minutes. Then place the rice into the refrigerator to cool for another 20 minutes (Rice can be made a day ahead, cooled, and stored in the refrigerator overnight.)

While the rice is cooling, pour ½ cup (120 milliliters) room-temperature water into a shallow bowl. Place the breadcrumbs in a separate shallow bowl. Set both aside.

Once the rice is cool, combine it with the egg, Parmigiano cheese, and salt in a large bowl.Using an ice cream scoop or 1/3 cup measuring cup with slightly wet hands, create a 2-inch round ball with the rice mixture. Make an indentation in the middle and add a tablespoon of the ragu. Encase the ragu with rice and reshape into a perfect ball, then set on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining rice mixture.

Using your hands, lightly wet the outside of each of the rice balls with the room-temperature water, then roll in the breadcrumbs. Set them on the baking sheet.

Clip a candy or deep-fat thermometer to the side of a medium Dutch oven and pour the oil into the pan to measure 2 to 3 inches deep. Heat over medium-high heat to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with paper towels.

Drop 4 rice balls into the oil (they should fully submerge) and cook until the outside is golden brown, about 3 minutes. If your pot is wide, carefully roll the rice balls in the oil to ensure even cooking on all sides. Transfer to the paper-towel-lined plate. Season with salt. Repeat with the remaining rice balls. They are best eaten at room temperature, garnished with a sprinkling of grated cheese.

Cannoli Classici, Classic Cannoli

I can't think of a more iconic Italian sweet than cannoli. These cream-filled wafers can be found throughout Italy—as well as in every Little Italy across the United States. While the regional origin of cannoli is uncertain, it is most frequently credited to Sicily. It has been said that during the island's Arab domination, in the town of Caltanissetta, this preparation was handed down from Muslim women to the Christian nuns in the area, who would make them for Carnevale. Unlike many Italian festival treats, the cannoli became so popular they are now produced year-round! They are the perfect handheld accompaniment to coffee. When no one is looking, give it a dunk.

Gass also prepared classic cannolis, cream-filled wafers can be found throughout Italy. Union Square and Co.

Ingredients

For the shells

1 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1⁄4 cup confectioners' sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg, beaten

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄4 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons Marsala wine or sherry

1 1/2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

For the filling

1 pound ricotta impastata (see Notes) at room temperature

1⁄4 cup mascarpone cheese, at room temperature

1/2 to 3⁄4 cup confectioners' sugar, to taste

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon orange zest or orange extract (optional)

4 cups neutral oil, such as canola or grapeseed, for frying

For the garnish (optional)

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

3⁄4 cup confectioners' sugar

Special equipment

15 stainless-steel or wooden cannoli molds

Directions

Make the shells: Place all the shell ingredients in a food processor and process until a soft dough forms, 3 to 4 minutes. (The ingredients can also be mixed in a large bowl by hand.) Transfer to a lightly floured work surface and knead until combined and smooth, about 5 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour. (The dough will be very soft.)

Meanwhile, make the filling: In a large bowl, stir together both cheeses, the confectioners' sugar, vanilla, and orange zest (if using) until well combined. Spoon the filling into a large piping bag fitted with a wide star or round tip. Set aside at room temperature while you make the shells.

Remove the dough from the refrigerator and divide it into four pieces. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out one piece of dough to 1⁄4-inch thickness. Using a 3- or 4-inch round cutter, cutout as many disks from the dough as you can, then reroll the scraps and cut more disks. Roll each round of dough into a very thin oval shape. Sprinkle with flour as needed if the dough becomes too soft. Repeat with the remaining three pieces of dough.

Line a baking sheet with paper towels and place the mini chocolate chips into a small bowl. In a medium Dutch oven, heat the neutral oil over medium-high heat until it reaches 350 F on a candy or deep-fry thermometer.

Wrap the dough disks around the cannoli molds and use a little bit of water to seal. Working in batches, use tongs to place dough seam side down and fry until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. (The seams will try to release, so use a fork or tongs to press them back into place as they fry.) Once the seams are firmly attached, roll the cannoli shell to the other side and continue frying until it's golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer the shell to the prepared baking sheet and let cool completely. (The molds will be very hot.)

Once cooled, carefully slip the shells off the molds and fill the shells with the cheese mixture. Press some mini chocolate chips into the filling at each end of the cannoli and sift confectioners' sugar over the shells.

Notes:

The recipe calls for ricotta impastata, a ricotta that's double drained and whipped smooth for a creamier consistency. If you cannot find it, place the same quantity of whole-milk ricotta in a fine-mesh sieve set over a bowl and let the excess liquid drain overnight in the fridge.

If prepping for a party, make the cannoli shells in advance and keep the filling in a piping bag in the fridge. About a half hour before serving, pull the filling from the fridge to come to room temperature. Fill and garnish the cannoli right before serving.

