Chef Guy Fieri shared a proud parent post over the weekend as his youngest son Ryder earned his high school diploma.
The Food Network host posted three photos on Instagram from Ryder's graduation ceremony.
"So proud of @_ryderfieri," he wrote in the caption. "Wow what a great high school career!! 3.7 GPA, basketball for 4 years and lacrosse senior year. Love you son!"
Among the photos the chef shared was a group shot of his family, including his wife Lori Fieri, the couple's eldest son Hunter, 27, and 18-year-old Ryder
Next up was a solo shot of Ryder walking across the graduation stage with his diploma in hand, wearing a red and yellow floral Hawaiian lei.
The "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star also snapped a selfie with the newly minted high school grad.
Fieri's fellow chef friends and colleagues, including Girl & The Goat owner Stephanie Izard, Hawaiian-based chef and restaurateur Lee Anne Wong, Crista Luedtke, Michael Symon, Tiffani Faison and more, flooded the comments with well wishes and support for his son's next chapter.
"Huge congratulations ❤️," Luedtke wrote, adding several clapping emoji.
Symon commented simply, "Love it!! Congrats!"
Faison, Fieri's fellow Food Network star, left a supportive comment as well, writing, "Hell yeah 👏👏👏."