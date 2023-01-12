Jamie Oliver is a British chef and restaurant owner known for his casual approach to incredible cuisine.
Oliver recently joined "GMA3" to demonstrate how to make a simple smoked pancetta and bean pasta dish from his new cookbook "ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders."
Check out the full recipe below.
Smoked Pancetta and Bean Pasta
Total time: 12 minutes
Ingredients
4 1/2 ounces fresh lasagna sheets
1 clove garlic
2 slices smoked pancetta or bacon
1/3 ounce Parmesan cheese
4 sage leaves
3 1/2 ounces ripe mixed-color cherry tomatoes
Half of a 15-ounce can of borlotti (cranberry) beans
Directions
Boil the kettle.
Cut the lasagna sheets into 1 1/4-inch squares.
Peel and finely slice the garlic.
Cut the pancetta into 1 1/4-inch squares.
Finely grate the parmesan.
Place an 11-inch frying pan on a high heat. Once hot, put a little drizzle of olive oil into the pan with the garlic, pancetta andsage. Halve the tomatoes, adding them as soon as the garlic is lightly golden, along with a big pinch of black pepper, the beans and a splash of their juice.
Scatter in the pasta, then carefully pour in enough boiling kettle water to just cover everything -- about 1 1/4 cups. Let it bubble away for 4 minutes, or until the pasta has absorbed most of the water and you've got a nice sauce, stirring regularly and loosening with an extra splash of water, if needed.
Turn the heat off, stir in the parmesan and season to perfection. Finish with a kiss of extra virgin olive oil, if you like.