Dan Pashman, the James Beard Award-winning podcast host and creator of the waterfall-like cascatelli shape is a pasta expert, so it's no surprise that his new cookbook will help home cooks of every skill level learn that "Anything's Pastable."

"The Sporkful" host joined "Good Morning America" on Monday in tandem with the release of his new book, "Anything's Pastable: 81 Inventive Pasta Recipes for Saucy People."

Dan Pashman on "Good Morning America," speaks about his new cookbook and pasta on March 18, 2024. ABC News

Check out his inventive recipe to utilize pasta as pizza crust below.

Pasta Pizza

Serves: 4 to 6

Total time: 1 hr

Ingredients

2 tablespoons kosher salt

4 tablespoons (1/4 cup) extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound fettuccine

2 large eggs

16 ounces whole milk mozzarella, shredded (4 cups)

2 cups (16 ounces) jarred tomato sauce, warmed

Dan Pashman cooks his pasta pizza on "Good Morning America," on March 18, 2024. ABC News

Directions

1. Bring 4 quarts of water and the salt to a boil in a large pot. Place an oven rack in the lowest position and heat the oven to 425 F. Spread 3 tablespoons of the oil on a rimmed sheet pan, making sure to coat the entire surface, including the edges and corners. Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook for 1 minute less than the low end of the package instructions, stirring often, especially at first, to prevent sticking.

2. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs in a large bowl until smooth and consistent.

3. Drain the pasta, shaking off the excess water, then immediately return it to the pot and stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the pasta to the bowl with the eggs and toss until evenly coated.

4. Transfer the pasta mixture to the prepared sheet pan and spread it into an even layer, making sure it reaches the edges and corners and covers the entire surface of the pan with no big gaps. Transfer to the oven and bake until the edges of the pasta are light golden brown, 15 to 18 minutes.

5. Remove the pan from the oven and sprinkle the pasta evenly with the mozzarella (see tip on page 236). Add the tomato sauce and use the back of a spoon to spread it over the cheese. Return to the oven and bake until the cheese is melted and the edges of the pasta are dark brown all around, 15 to 18 minutes.

6. Remove the pan from the oven and let it sit for 3 minutes. Run an inverted thin metal spatula around the edges of the pan, loosening the pasta from the pan if necessary. With the spatula still inverted, scrape underneath the pizza to release it completely from the pan. When the entire bottom surface has been released, tilt the pan over a large cutting board and use the spatula to lift and slide the pizza out of the pan and onto the cutting board. Slice into squares and serve.

Pashman's Pasta Pizza cooking tips

-- For added cheesiness, sprinkle the sheet pan with grated parmesan along with the olive oil.

-- Baking the cooked pasta by itself first allows it to brown and crisp, so you get crispy edges with chewy pasta inside.

-- Top your pasta pizza with anything you'd put on regular pizza!

-- Any veggies you put on top should be pre-cooked so they don't release too much water, which can turn your crust soggy.

-- This is a show-stopping entree or a fun finger food for your next party!

Recipe reprinted with permission from "Anything's Pastable: 81 Inventive Pasta Recipes for Saucy People."

