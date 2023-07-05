Burgers and hot dogs may have been the meal of choice for the Fourth of July festivities, but for anyone in search of a simple and healthy dinner after the holiday weekend, look no further.
"Good Morning America" Food is taking the guesswork out of dinnertime and helping source delicious, fast dishes to whip up any night of the week.
Yumna Jawad, a recipe developer, food content creator and founder of FeelGoodFoodie, shared a dinner idea that's both full of bold flavor and quick to make.
Easy grilled BBQ shrimp skewers
"This grilled BBQ shrimp recipe is perfect for cookouts and summer grilling. Marinated in a smoky BBQ seasoning blend and skewered for easy cooking," Jawad said of this simple crowd pleaser. "Plus, you can cook the shrimp on the grill or stove for added flexibility. Enjoy these simple barbeque shrimp kabobs with all your favorite summer sides."
Check out some delicious summer side dishes or pasta salad recipes here.
Total Time: 34 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons BBQ seasoning
1/4 teaspoon salt if needed
1 pound jumbo raw shrimp peeled and deveined
4 to 6 wooden skewers soaked in water for at least 10 minutes
Avocado oil as needed, for grill grates
Instructions
In a large bowl, combine the olive oil, BBQ seasoning, salt and shrimp. Stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes, or up to 1 hour.
Once the shrimp have marinated, thread them onto the prepared skewers. Set aside while you preheat the grill.
If using a grill pan, grease lightly with a high-heat oil, then preheat for 3 minutes over medium heat. Add shrimp and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until cooked through. If using a gas grill, preheat to medium (350°F), then grill the shrimp skewers for 2 to 3 minutes per side with the lid open.
Tips for the best BBQ shrimp skewers
Don’t skip marinating. Because we’re using a dry seasoning blend mixed with oil, it’s best to let the shrimp sit in the mixture for at least 15 minutes or up to an hour. This allows the marinade to penetrate the shrimp resulting in a more flavorful dish.
Cook with care. Shrimp cook quickly, usually within 2-3 minutes per side, depending on their size. Avoid overcooking, as this can lead to a rubbery texture. Keep a close eye on the shrimp while grilling; when they turn pink and opaque, they are done.
Baste the shrimp with sauce. While grilling, brush the shrimp with bbq sauce to add extra flavor and a caramelized finish. Do this during the last minute or two of grilling, turning them once or twice to coat them evenly.
Serve immediately. Grilled shrimp is best enjoyed right off the grill while still hot and juicy.
Storage: Cooked shrimp can be stored in the fridge for 2-3 days. After that, it should be tossed. To reheat: Warm a pan over medium and quickly heat back up. Because the shrimp has already been cooked, you’ll want to briefly (but thoroughly) heat it through so it doesn’t become rubbery from reheating.
Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of FeelGoodFoodie.