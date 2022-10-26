Pumpkin Spice Latte fans will fall for these simple, no-bake bites that perfectly match the flavors of the beloved seasonal coffee drink.

Whip up this doughy autumn treat -- originally crafted by The Big Man's World and shared with "Good Morning America" -- in just five minutes.

The vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free desserts can also be made in a Paleo and high protein version with the addition of protein powder.

No-bake Pumpkin Spice Latte Balls

Servings: 18

Ingredients

1 cup almond butter. You can use any smooth nut or seed butter of choice

2 tablespoons pumpkin puree

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice (visit thebigmansworld.com for homemade pumpkin spice recipe)

2-3 tablespoons coconut flour

1 serving liquid sweetener of choice (optional, but highly recommended)



Directions



In a large mixing bowl, combine your almond butter with pumpkin puree and mix well.

Add your coconut flour, pumpkin pie spice and liquid sweetener.

Mix until fully incorporated and a thick batter remains. If the batter is too thin, add a little extra coconut flour.

Line a large plate with parchment paper.

Using your hands, form 18 small balls and place in the plate.

Pop into refrigerator until firm.



Tips

The latte balls should be kept refrigerated.

Check the batter and if the batter is too thin, add extra coconut flour. Too thick or crumbly? Add some extra liquid (milk, if you have no dairy restrictions).

For a non-keto option, use pure maple syrup or agave nectar.

These are also freezer-friendly. Simply thaw for about 10 minutes and enjoy!



