What better way to celebrate the peak of summer than cooling down with a sweet treat?
This National Ice Cream Day -- Sunday, July 20 -- scoop shops and freezer aisle-favorite brands will be dishing deals for customers to enjoy.
Free ice cream and discounts for National Ice Cream Day
Baskin-Robbins
From Sunday July 20 through 26, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can get $5 off when they spend $20 or more on orders through a third-party delivery service.
Jeni's
For one day only, Jeni's will serve a brand-new Sundae Fudge Sauce, a rich chocolate sauce with a hint of sea salt, for free with any scoop shop order.
Dunkin'
Dunkin' Rewards members can get triple the points when they order any frozen beverage on July 20.
Dippin' Dots
Dippin' Dots is offering customers 25% off their online order on Sunday, July 20, with promo code NICD25.
Dippin' Dots stores will also be giving away free mini cups of ice cream that day -- any flavor -- "during a two hour window at our franchise locations," the company states on its website. The first 100 people in line will get a souvenir take-home cup.
Additionally, Chuck E. Cheese customers can get a free cup of Chuck E.'s Cookie Crunch Dippin’ Dots, an exclusive flavor, using a digital coupon available through the Chuck E. Cheese website.
Retailer coupons and deals for National Ice Cream Day
Rather than chasing down the ice cream truck, stop by a retailer and enjoy the cool air of the freezer aisle while snagging a discount on ice cream.
Klondike
Digital coupons live across Fetch, iBotta, and Walmart Cash throughout July for Klondike ice cream products.
Popsicle
The brand has buy one, get one free offers available at Target, Publix and Kroger all month.
Talenti
Target Circle will offer a BOGO 50% off deal the week of National Ice Cream Day only, from July 14 through 20.
During the same week, Wakefern shoppers can enjoy a promotional price of two for $9 from the gourmet frozen treat brand. After that, through the end of July, Talenti will be two for $10.
Additional deals will be available for shoppers on iBotta through mid-August.
Breyers
Find BOGO free and bundled deals on Breyers ice cream at Publix and Kroger the week of July 30, plus get digital discounts in select Albertsons stores as low as $2.97.