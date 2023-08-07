If you're looking to indulge in some Southern home cooking, look no further than Melba Wilson's recipe for Southern fried chicken inside a waffle cone.
Born in Harlem, New York, Wilson has worked in some iconic restaurants, such as Sylvia's, Rosa Mexicano and Windows on the World. She opened her own restaurant, Melba's, in New York City back in 2005. She said she wanted to stay close to home so she could "nurture and provide an exquisite yet comfortable dining experience to the community that raised her."
Melba recently dropped by "GMA3" to share her delicious recipe.
Southern Fried Chicken and Waffle Cone
Chicken ingredients
10 boneless chicken thighs, skin on
1/2 cup Melba's Dry Rub
2 whole eggs
1/2 cup buttermilk
2 cups seasoned flour
- 1
- 2August 3, 2023
- 3
Directions
Grab a mixing bowl and add eggs and buttermilk and whisk.
Dry rub the chicken thighs and then add to the mixture.
After soaking the thighs in mixture, remove and add into a new mixing bowl of flour, one at a time, making sure to massage the flour into the entire surface of the chicken.
Place on the side and repeat the process until all are floured.
Place a deep pot on the stove, add vegetable oil into the pot and heat it to 350 F.
The oil should be deep enough so you can add the chicken and it will be fully submerged.
Add the chicken in slowly, placing it into the oil as to not splash the hot oil.
Cook the chicken until golden brown and skin is crispy, and internal temperature reaches at least 160 F, as carryover cooking will fully cook the chicken.
Allow chicken to rest on a paper towel.
Eggnog Waffle ingredients
4 egg whites
3/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/3 cup cake flour
1/4 cup melted butter
1/4 cup eggnog (or whole milk, heavy cream or coconut milk)
Directions
Whisk egg whites until stiff peaks form, then whisk in sugar and salt.
Slowly incorporate flour and then add in vanilla, melted butter and eggnog.
Heat up a waffle iron and spray with cooking spray. Then add batter and close for one minute, until it becomes golden brown.
Immediately pull out the waffle and form it into a cone.
When plating, add the chicken thighs into a mixing bowl, drizzle with spiced honey or maple syrup and season with chopped parsley and kosher salt. Add to the cone and serve with a side of chipotle mayo for dipping.
Melba's Dry Rub substitution
2 tablespoons garlic powder
2 tablespoons onion powder
2 tablespoons sazon
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon Lawry's Salt
Directions
Mix to combine.
Melba's Seasoned Flour substitution
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup corn starch
2 tablespoons sazon
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 tablespoon Lawry's Salt
Directions
Mix to combine.
Chipotle Mayo
1 cup mayo
1 lime, freshly squeezed
1 tablespoon canned chipotle, in adobo sauce (pureed)
Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
Directions
Mix to combine.