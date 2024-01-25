Chef Jamie Oliver joined "Good Morning America" this week to help home cooks get an easy, five-ingredient meal on the table with ease.

In his latest cookbook "5 Ingredients Mediterranean: Simple Incredible Food," Oliver shares dozens of easy dishes that focuses on minimal ingredients with big flavors.

Oliver told "GMA" he wanted to bottle his experiences from his TV series and plate it up for this book and home cooks.

"Keep the shopping list really low. Keep it easy. Focus on flavors and technique and really nice quick meals that you can have for breakfast, lunch or dinner," he said.

Check out his recipes below.

Sheet Pan Pesto Pizza Pie: Fragrant Artichokes, Sweet Cherry Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Baked pizza. David Loftus

"Who doesn't love pizza? There are all sorts of wonderful variations out there and this cheat's dough is a great last-minute go-to for an easy meal. Just a little prep and the oven does the rest for you."

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 cups self-rising flour, plus extra for dusting

2 tablespoons green pesto

4 1/2-ounce ball buffalo mozzarella

12 ounces ripe mixed-color cherry tomatoes

10 ounces jarred artichoke hearts in oil

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Rub the inside of a 14-by-10-inch baking sheet with a little olive oil.

Put the flour into a bowl, then gradually add 1 cup + 2 tablespoons of water, mixing with a fork as you go.

Tip onto a flour-dusted surface and knead for a few minutes, until smooth, then use a rolling pin to stretch it out to a large rectangle, just slightly bigger than the pan, dusting the rolling pin with extra flour as you go. Carefully lift the dough onto the baking sheet, leaving it overhanging at the edges.

Rub the dough all over with pesto, then tear over the mozzarella.

Halve the cherry tomatoes and drain the artichokes, reserving the oil. Drizzle both with 1 tablespoon of artichoke oil, add a pinch of black pepper, then scatter over the dough.

Twist and fold in the overhang to make a crust, rubbing the exposed dough with a little more artichoke oil.

Cook on the bottom rack of the oven for 30 minutes, or until golden and puffed up.

Great with a salad on the side.

Garlic Chicken: Creamy Chickpeas, Spinach and Sumac

Garlic chicken. David Loftus

"Inspired by some of the wonderful flavors of Lebanon, this quick dish is perfect for an easy meal. Hunting out nice fat jarred chickpeas is game-changing when it comes to both flavor and texture."

Serves 2

Total time: 18 minutes

Ingredients

4 cloves garlic

Two 5-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breasts

Half 24-ounce jar chickpeas

8 1/2 ounces baby spinach

1 heaping teaspoon sumac

Directions

Peel the garlic cloves and slice lengthways, then place in a large nonstick frying pan on a high heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, stirring regularly.

Slice each chicken breast lengthways into 3 strips, then toss with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.

Once the garlic is nicely golden, quickly remove from the pan with a slotted spoon, leaving the flavored oil behind. Go in with the chicken and cook for 5 minutes, or until golden and cooked through, turning regularly.

Remove the chicken from the pan and tip in the chickpeas (juices and all).

Add the spinach, along with most of the garlic and 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar, then toss over the heat until the spinach has wilted and the chickpeas are hot through. Season to perfection with salt and pepper, then return the chicken to the pan and finish with the reserved garlic and a generous dusting of sumac.

Baked Tomato Soup: Sweet Peppers, Ciabatta, Ricotta, Garlic

Tomato soup. David Loftus

"Thick bread soups are common all around Italy, but the baked versions really stand out for me -- a real family favorite that everyone loves because it leaves you feeling warm, cozy and fulfilled," Oliver wrote alongside this recipe.

Serves 6

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

3 mixed-color peppers

3 cloves of garlic

Three 14-ounce cans of plum tomatoes

10-ounce ciabatta loaf (stale)

8 ounces ricotta cheese

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Seed the peppers and chop into 1/4-inch chunks, then place in a large casserole pan on a medium heat with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.

Peel and finely slice the garlic, add to the pan, then reduce the heat to low and cook for 20 minutes, or until the peppers are soft and sweet, stirring regularly and adding splashes of water, if needed. Scrunch in the tomatoes through clean hands and pour in 2 cans-worth of water.

Bring to a boil while you slice the ciabatta 1/2-inch thick. Stir the bread into the soup, then spoon over the ricotta and bake for 25 minutes, or until crisp on top and bubbling around the edges.

Season to perfection, then divide between warm bowls and drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil, if you like.

Recipes reprinted with permission courtesy of Jamie Oliver "5 Ingredients Mediterranean: Simple Incredible Food."

