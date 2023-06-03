Author, food creator and recipe developer Jason Goldstein joined "Good Morning America" on Saturday with two recipes to celebrate Pride Month.
His easy-to-make festive rainbow pizza and icebox cake recipes can be found below to make for your own Pride brunch festivities.
Rainbow Reverse Pizza
Ingredients
1 pizza dough, rolled out to shape of sheet pan
1/4 cup honey
1 cup marinara
2 cups mozzarella cheese
2 each red, green, orange, yellow peppers
2 pints of cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup corn
2 bag frozen broccoli, defrosted
Directions
First, place parchment paper on a sheet pan, then squeeze honey all over the parchment paper.
Place the veggies on the sheet pan according to color in rows. Add mozzarella cheese on top of the veggies.
Now, add the sauce on top of the cheese. Next, place the pizza dough on top of the sauce.
Bake at 400 F for 20 minutes. Let it rest and cool before flipping. Place a large cutting board over the sheet pan and flip.
You are the rainbow pizza.
Rainbow Icebox Cake
Ingredients
4 cups whipped cream, divided
Red, yellow, blue, green food coloring
24 sugar cookies
1/4 cup sprinkles
Directions
Divide the whipped cream into 4 bowls. Add food coloring to each bowl. Mix to create red, yellow, blue and green whipped creams.
Place some of the sugar cookies on a plate and top with one of the colors of whipped cream. Add another layer of cookies on top. Add another color of whipped cream on top of those cookies. Keep repeating until you've used up all the cookies and there is a layer of each color whipped creams.
Top the final layer with whipped cream and add sprinkles. Place in the fridge for 4 hours or overnight, and enjoy.