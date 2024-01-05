Be it Spain, France or New Orleans, there are plenty of sweet iterations of king cake baked all over the world to celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany, when, according to western Christianity, the three kings visited and brought gifts to baby Jesus.

Scroll below to read more about the celebration and its delicious tradition.

Three kings cake or "roscón de reyes" celebrates Epiphany traditions

A Rosca de Reyes, Kings Cake, from Mercado Little Spain. Liz Clayman

In Spain, the cream-filled pastry -- which is similar to a sweet bread -- is referred to as "roscón de reyes," a confection that chef and humanitarian José Andrés is very familiar with for Día de Reyes, or Three Kings Day.

"In honor of the Epiphany, Latin and Spanish cultures enjoy a customary roscón de reyes, a wreath-shaped sweet cake filled with a whipped cream center and decorated with crystallized fruits to symbolize a crown covered in jewels," Andrés writes alongside his recipe for the pastry, which is flavored with orange blossom, caramelized cherries, oranges, melon and almonds.

The Mercado Little Spain founder has been serving up a taste of Spanish cuisine and culture in his sprawling food hall since 2019. At the beginning of January each year, to celebrate the tradition, his team expertly crafts the coveted confection for a limited time, in tandem with the Jan. 6 Epiphany festivities.

According to Andrés, this holiday gets kids more hyped than Christmas in Spain, where they receive gifts and eat roscón de reyes, which contains a special surprise inside, like a small clay or porcelain doll or king figurine that brings good luck to whoever gets it in their slice.

While Andrés does have a recipe for the cake, it's also available ready to eat with or without cream from the Que Sweet Kiosk at Mercado Little Spain, and online for nationwide delivery via Goldbelly.

Galette des rois, a French spin on king's pie

The 2024 Galette des Rois, or King's Pie, made with almond frangipane, praline and candied almond. Lysée

South Korean-born pastry chef Eunji Lee, founder of pastry boutique Lysee in New York City, created a classic French rendition of three kings cake known as galette des rois, which translates to "king's pie," to celebrate Epiphany this year.

Lee, who has a long list of professional pastry accolades, including a spot on Food and Wine's Best New Chefs of 2023 list, made a stunning puff pastry version filled with almond frangipane -- an almond cream filling -- praline and candied almonds.

The sweet treat is traditionally baked and served in France throughout the month of January. Lee's confection, complete with a mini Lysée ceramic figure and gold paper crown, will be available through Jan. 28.

When do you eat king cake? The traditional treat of New Orleans Mardi Gras celebrations

In the U.S., king cake is closely associated with Mardi Gras, which this year falls on February 13, after the Christian feasts of the Epiphany culminate before Ash Wednesday.

King cake and bread pudding from Dooky Chase's Restaurant in New Orleans. ABC News

According to the New Orleans tourism board, the tradition "comes from the Biblical story of the three kings who bring gifts to Baby Jesus."

The sweet southern treat is made with a blend of coffee cake and cinnamon roll doughs, fruit filings and cream cheese, usually iced and topped with the yellow, green and purple colors of Mardi Gras.

Recipe: How to make three kings cake

A homemade king cake from King Arthur Baking Company. King Arthur Baking Company

King Arthur Baking Company has another home cook-friendly recipe here for three kings cake -- or bread -- that will be perfect on any table this Saturday.

"The tender, enriched dough is shaped like a wreath and filled with cinnamon, nuts, dried fruit, and citrus zest, evoking classic holiday aromas and flavors," the team writes alongside the recipe.

Recreate the recipe or snag a slice of king cake this weekend to celebrate, and tag GMA in your festive food photos.